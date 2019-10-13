BSNL strengthening infra for 4G rollout in Bengal: Official

Two telecom circles of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) in West Bengal, expecting to get 4G spectrum shortly, have been “actively” creating requisite infrastructure to roll out high-speed data services in the next 2-3 months, officials said.

Dismissing rumours about the state-owned operator’s closure, heads of both Calcutta Telephones that looks after the Kolkata circle and the West Bengal telecom circle said deployment of 4G equipment is progressing at a rapid pace.

“We have started deploying 4G equipment actively. Due to technical reasons, we cannot deploy equipment on a mass scale in large cities unless the spectrum is ready with us. But we have begun with 100 BTS (base transceiver stations),” Calcutta Telephones CGM Biswajit Paul told PTI.

To cover the Kolkata circle, 4G-enabled 1600 BTS would be required, he said.

“We have launched 4G in Sikkim and will be able to roll out the same across West Bengal in the next two months after the allocation of 4G spectrum by the government,” BSNL West Bengal circle CGM Ramakant Sharma said.

Mr. Paul maintained that the testing had been carried out outside the city and the installation of 4G equipment would be “laid aggressively after the allotment of the spectrum“.

Officials said the state-owned operator will offer seamless switchover from 3G to 4G without affecting services.

BSNL’s Bengal circle will be covered by 2,000 BTS under 4G, of which 1,200 BTS is ready, Mr. Sharma said, adding that work was under way to erect the remaining stations.

The number of mobile connections in this circle during the first six months of the current fiscal grew by 189 per cent, he said.

BSNL officials are bullish on subscriber growth after Reliance Jio’s announcement to levy 6 paisa per minute for voice calls made to its rival mobile phone networks, Mr. Sharma added.