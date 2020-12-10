BSNL partners Skylotech India for satellite-based network

BSNL on Thursday said it has partnered with Skylotech India for satellite-based NB-IoT (Narrow Band-Internet of Things) that will enable it to provide connectivity for millions of unconnected machines, sensors and industrial IoT devices across the country.
This solution, developed by Skylo, will connect with BSNL’s satellite-ground infrastructure and provide pan-India coverage, including Indian seas, an official release said.
BSNL CMD P.K. Purwar said, “The solution is in line with BSNL’s vision to leverage technology to provide affordable and innovative telecom services and products across customers segments”. He added that Skylo will also help provide critical data for the logistics sector to enable effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.
Parthsarathi Trivedi, CEO and Co-founder, Skylo, said, “This is the world’s first satellite-based NB-IoT network and I am proud to launch this capability in India first...”
