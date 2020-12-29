BSE signs MoU with Patliputra Sarafa Sangh

MUMBAI

29 December 2020 22:29 IST

BSE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with bullion trade and industry association Patliputra Sarafa Sangh, Patna to enable growth and development of value chain participants and enable them to face competition and manage price risks better. “This MoU aims to facilitate participation in seminars and various other programmes with mutual understanding to educate the people/ community about the commodity/derivatives markets and its benefits and encourage commodity stakeholders to hedge on the exchange,” BSE said in a statement.

Besides, Patliputra Sarafa Sangh would assist BSE’s initiatives to deepen the understanding of commodity market amongst stakeholders and work together for designing of new products on ‘Precious Metals’ commodities contract, it added.

