ADVERTISEMENT

BSE Sensex declines 146.79 points, NSE Nifty dippes 32.15 points

May 16, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - MUMBAI

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and ITC were the biggest laggards

PTI

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 146.79 points to 62,198.92 even after beginning the trade on a firm note. The NSE Nifty dipped 32.15 points to 18,366.70. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Benchmark equity indices pared their opening gains and declined in early trade on May 16, dragged down by index major HDFC twins.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 146.79 points to 62,198.92 even after beginning the trade on a firm note. The NSE Nifty dipped 32.15 points to 18,366.70.

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and ITC were the biggest laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major gainers.

In Asia, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were trading in the green.

The US market had ended with gains on May 15.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.53% to USD 75.63 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on May 15 as they bought equities worth ₹1,685.29 crore, according to exchange data.

The Sensex had climbed 317.81 points or 0.51% to settle at 62,345.71 on May 15. The broader NSE Nifty gained 84.05 points or 0.46% to end at 18,398.85.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

financial markets

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US