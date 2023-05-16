HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSE Sensex declines 146.79 points, NSE Nifty dippes 32.15 points in early trade

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and ITC were the biggest laggards

May 16, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - MUMBAI

PTI
In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 146.79 points to 62,198.92 even after beginning the trade on a firm note. The NSE Nifty dipped 32.15 points to 18,366.70. File

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 146.79 points to 62,198.92 even after beginning the trade on a firm note. The NSE Nifty dipped 32.15 points to 18,366.70. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Benchmark equity indices pared their opening gains and declined in early trade on May 16, dragged down by index major HDFC twins.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 146.79 points to 62,198.92 even after beginning the trade on a firm note. The NSE Nifty dipped 32.15 points to 18,366.70.

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and ITC were the biggest laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major gainers.

In Asia, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were trading in the green.

The US market had ended with gains on May 15.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.53% to USD 75.63 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on May 15 as they bought equities worth ₹1,685.29 crore, according to exchange data.

The Sensex had climbed 317.81 points or 0.51% to settle at 62,345.71 on May 15. The broader NSE Nifty gained 84.05 points or 0.46% to end at 18,398.85.

Related Topics

financial markets

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.