BSE Q2 net profit jumps to ₹118 crore, revenue at record ₹367 cr.

November 11, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Leading stock exchange BSE has reported a four-fold jump in net profit to ₹118.4 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of ₹29.4 crore in the year-earlier period, BSE said in a statement.

The bourse’s revenue rose 53% to a record ₹367 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY24), from ₹240 crore in the year-earlier period.

“We shall continue to invest in development of human resources, new products, technology infrastructure, etc., and thus pursue long-term growth shareholders and deliver on our mission of Vibrant BSE 2025,” the exchange’s MD & CEO, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said.

The exchange’s average daily turnover in the equity segment increased to ₹5,922 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹4,740 crore in three months ended September 2022.

The board of directors of BSE in their meeting on Friday approved the fund infusion of ₹22.36 crore in India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd. (India INX) and ₹33.88 crore in India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd. (India ICC) towards purchase of equity shares through subscription of rights issue.