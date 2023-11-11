HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSE Q2 net profit jumps to ₹118 crore, revenue at record ₹367 cr.

November 11, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leading stock exchange BSE has reported a four-fold jump in net profit to ₹118.4 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of ₹29.4 crore in the year-earlier period, BSE said in a statement.

The bourse’s revenue rose 53% to a record ₹367 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY24), from ₹240 crore in the year-earlier period.

“We shall continue to invest in development of human resources, new products, technology infrastructure, etc., and thus pursue long-term growth shareholders and deliver on our mission of Vibrant BSE 2025,” the exchange’s MD & CEO, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said.

The exchange’s average daily turnover in the equity segment increased to ₹5,922 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹4,740 crore in three months ended September 2022.

The board of directors of BSE in their meeting on Friday approved the fund infusion of ₹22.36 crore in India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd. (India INX) and ₹33.88 crore in India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd. (India ICC) towards purchase of equity shares through subscription of rights issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.