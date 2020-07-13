BSE, IIT Alumni Council ally for listing of start-ups

The BSE has signed an MoU with the IIT Alumni Council to encourage listing of start-ups and develop a ‘high investor depth’ start-ups platform.
Ravi Sharma, president and chief volunteer of the IIT Alumni Council, said to increase access to pool of investors for start-ups, the council would use AI and other automation tools to reduce time, cost and efforts involved in the listing process. “Further, we shall encourage our associated and volunteer managed funds to underwrite, act as anchor investors as well as market makers for these IPOs. The entry of big ticket investors like Mega Fund into the start-up listing space will lead to a paradigm change in the start-up ecosystem and their ability to access capital,” he said.
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE, said the BSE has always been in the forefront helping SMEs and start-ups list on the exchange and raise capital.
“This partnership will enable a complete end-to-end ecosystem for the proposed social stock exchange. BSE also looks forward to helping more firms get listed on the exchange as well as creating a sustainable start-up ecosystem through this strategic alliance,” he said.
