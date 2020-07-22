BSE delivers 16,000 kgs of Almond in shell in world’s only such futures contract

MUMBAI

22 July 2020 22:30 IST

BSE delivers 16,000 kg ‘almonds in shell’ futures

BSE has announced the maiden delivery of ‘almonds in shell’ futures at its designated warehouse in Navi Mumbai. The delivery of 16,000 kg of ‘almonds in shell’ was successfully completed despite the lockdown, BSE said in a statement. “For the first time, ‘almonds in shell’ were priced and delivered on a forward looking, market-driven basis based on the BSE futures, offering stakeholders greater transparency and certainty,” said Sameer Patil, chief business officer.