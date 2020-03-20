BS-IV deadline: Hero MotoCorp moves SC

NEW DELHI

20 March 2020 22:59 IST

Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has approached the Supreme Court seeking a three-month extension to the March 31, 2020, deadline for sale or registration of BS-IV vehicles.

“The company has filed an interlocutory application today before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India seeking relaxation of the deadline set for sale or registration of BS-IV vehicles i.e. 31.03.2020,” it said in an exchange filing.

The company said it has sought the three-month extension, “in view of the completely unforeseen developments that have arisen out of the prevailing force majeure situation on account of COVID-19...as this has hampered all aspects of our industry..”

“The Ministry of Finance has also declared that the COVID-19 should be considered as a case of natural calamity and force majeure be invoked,” it said.

The two-wheeler maker also said that it has commenced commercial production at its new greenfield manufacturing facility, situated at Chittoor in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on March 19, 2020.

This facility is the company’s eighth manufacturing plant and sixth in India. The plant will create direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region, it said.

Earlier this week, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) had also approached the Supreme Court to seek an extension of the March 31, 2020, deadline for the sale and registration of BS IV-complaint vehicle by two months, citing a ‘drastic’ drop in customer footfalls and retail sales due to COVID-19 scare.