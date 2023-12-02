ADVERTISEMENT

Brookfield to set up 45 mw solar park for HUL

December 02, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MUMBAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) on Friday announced a partnership with Brookfield to set up a solar energy park with 45 MW capacity in Rajasthan which would help it in its journey towards net zero.

 The project will be developed at the site of Brookfield’s solar park, being undertaken as a part of Brookfield Global Transition Fund.

HUL’s Board of Directors approved an equity investment of up to 27.73% (and up to 32.24% including HUL’s wholly-owned subsidiaries), in Transition Sustainable Energy Services One Private Ltd., a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) incorporated by Brookfield.

The SPV is formed under the Government’s Group Captive Open Access Renewable Energy Scheme.

The project is aligned with the Indian Government’s commitment in COP26 to reach 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030; and will leverage group captive models for renewable energy procurement, HUL said.

