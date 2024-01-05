Brookfield to acquire American Tower’s Indian assets for ₹16,500 crore

Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT), an Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, has announced the signing of an agreement with American Tower Corporation to acquire 100% of the equity interests in American Tower’s operations in India for an enterprise value of ₹16,500 crore ($2 billion) which is subject to pre-closing terms as per the securities purchase agreement.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2024. ATC India has a portfolio of about 78,000 sites across India.
Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, India & Middle East, at Brookfield, said, “We look forward to expanding and enhancing our existing telecom tower portfolio in India, which enables a broader array of solutions for our customers and partners.”
