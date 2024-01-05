GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brookfield to acquire American Tower’s Indian assets for ₹16,500 crore

January 05, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT), an Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, has announced the signing of an agreement with American Tower Corporation to acquire 100% of the equity interests in American Tower’s operations in India for an enterprise value of ₹16,500 crore ($2 billion) which is subject to pre-closing terms as per the securities purchase agreement. 

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2024. ATC India has a portfolio of about 78,000 sites across India.

Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, India & Middle East, at Brookfield, said, “We look forward to expanding and enhancing our existing telecom tower portfolio in India, which enables a broader array of solutions for our customers and partners.” 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.