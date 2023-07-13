ADVERTISEMENT

British official bats for early rollout of India-UK FTA

July 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

City of London to help India in mobilising private capital for infra projects, entry of foreign law firms into India mooted

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Christopher M Hayward, Policy Chairman, City of London

At a time when Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations are ongoing between India and the United Kingdom (UK), a visiting representative of London’s financial and professional services segment has batted for an expeditious conclusion to the talks and an early implementation of the deal this year.

“We want the ongoing FTA negotiations getting completed. We have to get it right. We believe that there will be a financial services chapter which will be very beneficial because it will provide the framework for the already existing strong financial services operating in the city of London and Indian firms,” said Christopher M Hayward, Policy Chairman, City of London.

He said City of London wants to support infrastructure and infrastructure investment in India by mobilising and channelising private investment into the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe that the private sector can contribute significantly to India’s programme of infrastructure development which is huge. India needs private finance to bridge the gap [in infrastructure spend]. UK and City of London in particular not only have the capital markets to support but we also have huge project management expertise [that can be tapped],” he said.

He said London can also help in augmenting Green finance through its various green finance products to help India achieve its sustainable goals.

Urging the Indian government to allow British law firms to operate in India, he said the Magic Circle firms [big law firms of London] can add a lot of value.

“We want the opening of the legal sector market in India to foreign firms. We want to ensure that it works for both the countries. Though in principle India has allowed foreign law firms to come in, it has not happened because we have not worked out how to do it in practice. Now we have to make it happen. This will be a win-win for both countries,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US