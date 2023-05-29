British Council-Microsoft combine to offer English training to 4,00,000 youth in India

May 29, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

British Council, the U.K.’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange and Microsoft India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a co-developed three-year partnership programme, English Skills for Youth.

The initiative was aimed at enhancing life opportunities of young people, in the 18-25 age bracket, particularly women, in socio-economically marginalised communities across India. The project was expected to benefit 60,000 youth and 600 teachers during the initial three-year pilot phase, with a long-term goal of reaching ,400,000 young people, said the British Council in a statement.

According to British Council, the primary objective of the programme, jointly developed with Microsoft, is to enhance employability of the youth by improving their English language skills.

The beneficiaries will also be equipped with essential underpinning skills, including collaboration, critical thinking, soft skills, and leadership abilities, offering a holistic development plan for the youth. Some 75% of the learners would be women.

Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, said, “Bridging the skills gap is foundational to building towards inclusive economic and societal progress in today’s digital economy. Beyond imparting digital skills, it is critical to provide holistic training content including soft skills to jobseekers of tomorrow.’‘