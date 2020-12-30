‘Bring tourism sector into concurrent list’

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has sought the inclusion of tourism in the concurrent list to enable the Centre and States to effectively regulate the sector as well as frame policies for growth.
In its Budget recommendations, submitted to the Finance Ministry, CII suggested tourism exports be treated on par with other exports and services and such transactions may be zero rated for GST without stopping the flow of input credits. “Tourism services provided to foreign tourists in India on receipt of foreign exchange should be treated as ‘deemed export’ and exemption of GST should be made available.” It also suggested the hotel industry be granted ‘infrastructure’ status.
Further, it suggested that infrastructure status be granted to the hotel industry. “ The Reserve Bank of India has equated the hotel sector with real estate and this leads to lending at a high interest rate from banks. We suggest that the hotel sector be delinked from real estate and also be granted infrastructure status under Income Tax Act,” CII said.
Other measures sought include reduction in GST rate at 5% on all services provided by the hotel industry for three-star and above category hotels, deferment of GST liability, allowing business losses to be carried forward from existing eight years to 12 years.
