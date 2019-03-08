Bring in constitutional amendment on GST revenue-sharing proportion: Rangarajan

The Centre should bring in a constitutional amendment to fix the proportion of devolution of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection between the Central and the State Governments, said former chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council C. Rangarajan.

Releasing a book titled ‘Indian Fiscal Federalism’, authored by former RBI Governor Y.V. Reddy and co-authored by Advisor to Telangana Government G.R. Reddy, Dr. Rangarajan said: “The introduction of GST is an important step towards the reform of the indirect tax structure.

Some States bemoan the loss of sovereignty. This is not true. The GST Council comprising all State Finance Ministers and the Union Finance Minister take the decisions on rates and several associated features. The Centre is also bound by it.”

‘Appoint committee’

He said that a committee could be appointed specifically to fix the GST revenue-sharing proportion, before bringing in a constitutional amendment to give effect to that. The 14th Finance Commission, he said, had broken a new path in terms of allocation of resources.

One of the major recommendations had been to increase the share of tax devolution to 42% of the divisible pool. This was a substantial increase by almost 10%, Dr. Rangarajan said.

“The balance in fiscal space thus remains broadly the same in quantitative terms, but tilts in favour of States in qualitative terms through compositional shift in favour of devolution and, hence, fiscal autonomy. Let there be one committee to decide what the rate will be for five years,” he added.

Dr. Rangarajan pointed out that the Indian Constitution had laid down the functions as well as taxation powers of the Centre and States.

It was against this background that the issues relating to the correction of vertical and horizontal imbalances had been addressed by every Finance Commission, taking into account the prevailing circumstances.

“Even now, there is a feeling that Niti Aayog without any financial powers lacks teeth and has not had any influence over States. In my view, there is no scope for raising further the tax devolution beyond 42% of shareable taxes. I also believe that the stage has come when the Constitution may be amended and the proportion may be frozen at whatever level deemed fit. Otherwise, even the Centre may lose the incentive or will to tax,” he added.

Mr. Rangarajan also suggested that State Government should be empowered to levy ‘Personal Income Tax’ from individuals on the lines of Canada and the U.S., so that they had adequate revenue. Later, he clarified to this correspondent that there should be a discussion between the Centre and States on how much burden could be imposed on individuals by way of income tax.

N. Ravi, former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu, V. Anantha Nageswaran, dean, IFMR Business School, and State Finance Secretary K. Shanmugam took part in the panel discussion and narrated in detail the salient features of ‘Fiscal Federalism’ as described by the authors.