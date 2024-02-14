Brexit red tape puts Valentine’s Day thorn in England’s flower trade

February 14, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST

Giraffe Flowers in Manchester, northern England, is preparing for the annual Valentine’s Day rush but florists fear that Brexit trade barriers will increasingly spell higher costs and delays for their business.

The company operates two shops in the centre of the northern English city and expects to sell some 7,000 roses in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Today Giraffe sells a bouquet of red roses for £40 pounds ($50.5), but by next year it expects that will cost £50 pounds — because of the phased introduction of post-Brexit customs changes on goods coming from Europe, which have already begun.

Since January 31, traders of some animal and plant products, such as chilled and frozen meat, eggs, cheese and certain cut flowers, have been required to present Export Health Certificates (EHCs) to British authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regulatory burden

The regulatory burden is set to increase further. Physical checks will start on April 30 followed by a requirement for safety and security certificates from October 31. Anna Molicka, head florist at Giraffe Flowers, said she expected flower prices to rise by up to 20%. “I don’t think the borders are ready for it — maybe two days of delays because of that. It will affect the quality of the flowers... they will not come to us as fresh as they always do,” she said.

The Dutch flower export industry has objected to the introduction of border checks and U.K. companies are concerned, but the British government says it is working to ensure the introduction of checks goes smoothly.

Ms. Molicka lamented the fact customs red tape was on the rise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT