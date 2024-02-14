ADVERTISEMENT

Brexit red tape puts Valentine’s Day thorn in England’s flower trade

February 14, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST

Brexit trade barriers will increasingly spell higher costs and delays for their business

Reuters

Giraffe Flowers in Manchester, northern England, is preparing for the annual Valentine’s Day rush but florists fear that Brexit trade barriers will increasingly spell higher costs and delays for their business.

The company operates two shops in the centre of the northern English city and expects to sell some 7,000 roses in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Today Giraffe sells a bouquet of red roses for £40 pounds ($50.5), but by next year it expects that will cost £50 pounds — because of the phased introduction of post-Brexit customs changes on goods coming from Europe, which have already begun.

Since January 31, traders of some animal and plant products, such as chilled and frozen meat, eggs, cheese and certain cut flowers, have been required to present Export Health Certificates (EHCs) to British authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Regulatory burden

The regulatory burden is set to increase further. Physical checks will start on April 30 followed by a requirement for safety and security certificates from October 31. Anna Molicka, head florist at Giraffe Flowers, said she expected flower prices to rise by up to 20%. “I don’t think the borders are ready for it — maybe two days of delays because of that. It will affect the quality of the flowers... they will not come to us as fresh as they always do,” she said.

The Dutch flower export industry has objected to the introduction of border checks and U.K. companies are concerned, but the British government says it is working to ensure the introduction of checks goes smoothly.

Ms. Molicka lamented the fact customs red tape was on the rise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

United Kingdom

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US