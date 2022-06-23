Brakes India rolls out green castings for Volvo

Sriram Viji, MD, Brakes India and Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo Group in India at the launch of green castings for Volvo engines at Brakes India foundry at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Brakes India has developed and rolled out green castings for Volvo India that will be used for the Swedish automotive major’s engines globally. “Initially, we will develop green castings for Volvo that will go into engines for commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles and later for others,” said Sriram Viji, MD, Brakes India.

Volvo group President and Managing Director Kamal Bali, Head (Fossil-free materials purchasing - France) Marc Delobelle, Group head (Truck Purchasing) Girish D.M., Brakes India Managing Director Sriram Viji, Green Products and Services Council Founding Chairman Parasuraman Ramachandran at the launch of green castings in Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“We will churn out more than 1,80,000 tonnes of iron castings annually using environment-friendly manufacturing processes,,” he said

The green castings from India will include bearing caps and bearing housing for Volvo engines, said Brakes India officials. Commercial production of these castings at Brakes India Naidupeta facility would start from this month. Brakes India would utilise scrap, alloys and raw materials, which are 100% radio-active element free. This is the first step. When fully adopted, the reduction in CO2 per year due to green castings would amount to 0.86 million tonnes for Volvo and 210 million tonnes for the industry, said Volvo. Asserting that this was an era of collaboration, Kamal Bali, MD Volvo Group India said this joint effort between Volvo and Brakes India would show what collaborations can do. Going forward, more companies would get into collaborations, he added.