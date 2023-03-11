ADVERTISEMENT

Brakes India unveils specially designed brake pads for EVs

March 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Chennai

PTI

Manufacturers of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications, Brakes India has unveiled ZAP brake pads with advanced friction technology for electric vehicles, the company said on Saturday.

The ZAP brake pads with enhanced corrosion protection and quiet braking has been specifically designed and formulated to suit the requirements of the customers of battery operated vehicles.

“The market for electric vehicles is growing exponentially. Tapping this opportunity and understanding the customer needs, we have launched ZAP for a few leading electric vehicles, which will soon be expanded across other EV models,” company vice-president and head (aftermarket business) S Sujit Nayak said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leveraging our Research and Development expertise, ZAP brake pads are designed for quiet braking, consistent stopping power, low brake dust and enhanced corrosion protection,” he said.

The brake pads adhere to highest possible standards for environmental safety and sustainability.

A renowned Tier I supplier to domestic and overseas original equipment manufacturers, Brakes India has a strong focus on design, development quality and superior customer centricity, the company said.

Considering the need for superior brake pads in the growing electric car segments, ZAP brake pads have been introduced with advanced friction technology, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US