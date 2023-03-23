ADVERTISEMENT

Brakes India unveils platinum brake pads for luxury cars

March 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The pads would cater to both front and rear requirements of the luxury-car segment

The Hindu Bureau

Brakes India says the platinum brake pads have been designed for comfort and superior driving experience.

Brakes India introduced platinum brake pads for luxury cars under the ‘TVS Apache’ brand

The pads would cater to both front and rear requirements of the luxury-car segment.

“We are unveiling platinum brake pads with advanced friction technology and expanding our range to cater to the premium segment,” said Sujit S. Nayak, vice-president, Friction and Aftermarket Business, in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the first phase, the brake pads are being introduced for select luxury car models and the range will be expanded in the coming months,” he said.

According to Mr. Nayak, the brake pads are engineered to global specifications with premium formulation to deliver quiet and high-performance braking without compromising on life.

The front brake pads are environmental friendly with premium copper-free formulations to meet the global specifications and meets the highest N compliance level as per SAE J2975, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US