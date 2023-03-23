Brakes India unveils platinum brake pads for luxury cars

March 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Brakes India introduced platinum brake pads for luxury cars under the ‘TVS Apache’ brand

The pads would cater to both front and rear requirements of the luxury-car segment.

“We are unveiling platinum brake pads with advanced friction technology and expanding our range to cater to the premium segment,” said Sujit S. Nayak, vice-president, Friction and Aftermarket Business, in a statement.

“In the first phase, the brake pads are being introduced for select luxury car models and the range will be expanded in the coming months,” he said.

According to Mr. Nayak, the brake pads are engineered to global specifications with premium formulation to deliver quiet and high-performance braking without compromising on life.

The front brake pads are environmental friendly with premium copper-free formulations to meet the global specifications and meets the highest N compliance level as per SAE J2975, he said.