HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brakes India unveils platinum brake pads for luxury cars

The pads would cater to both front and rear requirements of the luxury-car segment

March 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Brakes India says the platinum brake pads have been designed for comfort and superior driving experience.

Brakes India says the platinum brake pads have been designed for comfort and superior driving experience.

Brakes India introduced platinum brake pads for luxury cars under the ‘TVS Apache’ brand

The pads would cater to both front and rear requirements of the luxury-car segment.

“We are unveiling platinum brake pads with advanced friction technology and expanding our range to cater to the premium segment,” said Sujit S. Nayak, vice-president, Friction and Aftermarket Business, in a statement.

“In the first phase, the brake pads are being introduced for select luxury car models and the range will be expanded in the coming months,” he said.

According to Mr. Nayak, the brake pads are engineered to global specifications with premium formulation to deliver quiet and high-performance braking without compromising on life.

The front brake pads are environmental friendly with premium copper-free formulations to meet the global specifications and meets the highest N compliance level as per SAE J2975, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.