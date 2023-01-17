ADVERTISEMENT

Brakes India unveils ‘motor on drum’ brakes for passenger cars

January 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special arrangement

Brakes India, a TSF Group company, unveiled ‘motor on drum’ brakes for the passenger car segment at the recent Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

“The product strengthens our footprint in the EV segment, for both domestic and international, and has been validated in line with global braking norms,” K. Vasudevan, president & head, Light Vehicles Business, said in a statement. The product is completely designed and developed by Brakes India, which also displayed air braking system, iron castings and the aftermarket portfolio for both light and commercial vehicle segments at the auto expo.

“We are actively working with customers on new product development, including on EVs, where we can provide best-in-class efficiency, light weight and noise-free braking,” said MD Sriram Viji.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US