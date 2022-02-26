Brakes India unveils hi-performance friction brake pads
Brakes India has introduced TVS Apache Elite, high-performance brake pads to offer enhanced braking at high speeds and in hilly terrain.
The brake pads are also stripe coated with the proprietary Abracoat technology, a unique abrasive film that provides improved initial friction performance, it said in a statement.
“TVS Apache is a market leader in passenger car friction in the domestic market. We have leveraged our inhouse R&D and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to develop these Elite brake pads. The Elite range of pads have been formulated using organic, low steel or ceramic friction materials,” said Sujit Nayak, vice president & head – friction and after market business unit.
Brakes India is engaged in the manufacture of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications. It caters to more than 60% of the domestic OEM market. It is also a leading player in braking in the aftermarket with a large range of products across friction, non-friction, and fluids.
