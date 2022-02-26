Business

Brakes India unveils hi-performance friction brake pads

Brakes India has introduced TVS Apache Elite, high-performance brake pads to offer enhanced braking at high speeds and in hilly terrain.

The brake pads are also stripe coated with the proprietary Abracoat technology, a unique abrasive film that provides improved initial friction performance, it said in a statement.

“TVS Apache is a market leader in passenger car friction in the domestic market. We have leveraged our inhouse R&D and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to develop these Elite brake pads. The Elite range of pads have been formulated using organic, low steel or ceramic friction materials,” said Sujit Nayak, vice president & head – friction and after market business unit.

Brakes India is engaged in the manufacture of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications. It caters to more than 60% of the domestic OEM market. It is also a leading player in braking in the aftermarket with a large range of products across friction, non-friction, and fluids.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2022 7:47:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/brakes-india-unveils-hi-performance-friction-brake-pads/article65087283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY