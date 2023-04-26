ADVERTISEMENT

Brakes India forays into lubricants space under Revia brand name

April 26, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Brakes India aftermarket business has forayed into lubricants space under the new brand name Revia.

Leading automotive braking systems manufacturer Brakes India Ltd., has diversified into the lubricants space with the launch of its new brand Revia to cater to passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

“Brakes India aftermarket division has three functions -- friction and non-friction brakes and fluids & coolants. We want to expand the fluid range and be a full-fledged player in fluids,” said S. Sujit Nayak, VP and Head, Aftermarket business, after the launch.

According to him, gasoline vehicles will be in force for more time and existing vehicle parts cannot be wished away. It would take at least 10-15 years for electric vehicles to have sizeable numbers.

“Keeping aside the scrapping policy, about 30-40 million vehicle parts have to be serviced every year,” he said.

Asserting that Brakes India is known in the automotive industry for safety components from TVS Girling, TVS Apache and TVS Sprinter, he said that engine oil plays a critical part in safety and we wanted to complete the full range with this launch.

The company will procure the lubricants from a third party and sell it through its distributors. Revia engine oil has a wide product portfolio such as five grades of engine oil for passenger cars and four for commercial vehicles.

Brakes India also offers the premium fully synthetic range for sport utility vehicles and multi-utility vehicles. Revia 15W40 CK4 engine oil is compliant with latest BS6 norms and caters to all new generation engines.

