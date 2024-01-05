Brakes India enters gear & transmission oil space via Revia

January 05, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Brakes India announced its entry into the gear and transmission oil segment under Revia brand to meet the growing demand in the lubricants space for both passenger cars and commercial vehicle customers.

In the first phase, two grades 80W90 and 85W140 will be introduced. They are formulated to withstand extreme pressure and deliver maximum protection. 85W140 is devised to meet the latest API GL 5 specifications, said the leading braking systems manufacturer & supplier.

“As we continue to grow our brand with product extensions, we’re now introducing gear and transmission oil which caters to both passenger cars and commercial vehicle customers,” said Senior Vice President Sujit Nayak.

A part of the $3 billion TSF group, Brakes India entered the lubricants space with its engine oil product group under the brand name Revia in April 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.