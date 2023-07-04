ADVERTISEMENT

BPM firm One Point One Solutions sets up U.S. subsidiary, onboards sales leads

July 04, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

One Point One Solutions Ltd., which is into business process management (BPM) services, said it had set up its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary One Point One USA Inc., which will be headquartered in Delaware. This subsidiary will capture opportunities in that market and help establish a strong presence in the American market, the company said in a statement.  As a part of its go to market strategy, One Point One USA Inc. has appointed John F. Kennedy as Vice President Sales and Matthew Rupe as Director Sales, to spearhead the growth strategy in the United States. These sales leads will work in close collaboration with the global team.

Akshay Chhabra, MD, One Point One Solutions said, “We are confident that our new subsidiary, coupled with the expertise and leadership of our sales leads, will enable us to serve our U.S. clients with unmatched dedication, innovation, and customer-centricity.”

