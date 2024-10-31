BPL founder TPG Nambiar passes away

“Indian electronic company BPL Group founder T.P. Gopalan Nambiar died on Thursday (October 31,2024),” family sources said.

“Nambiar (94) was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away in the morning,” they said.

"... He died at home at about 10.15 a.m.," a family member told PTI.

Popularly known as TPG, he is the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Mourning his demise, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on 'X', "Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote on X, “Sad to learn of the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar (96), a visionary Kerala industrialist who ushered in a new chapter in electronics manufacturing here by setting up a state-of-the-art facility at Palakkad after acquiring British Physical Laboratories in 1961, renamed BPL Limited. A true pioneer who remains an inspiration.”

