BPCL turns ₹10,642-cr. net as fuel sales improve

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) reported fourth-quarter consolidated net profit stood at ₹10,641.9 crore following a sharp recovery in business during the last quarter.

The firm had recorded a net loss of ₹1,819.7 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue increased almost 22% to ₹99,733.2 crore.

For FY21, the company posted an almost fivefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹17,319.83 crore. Revenue decreased almost 8% to ₹3,04,266.3 crore.

Gross refining margins (GRMs) for FY21 stood at $4.06 per barrel and for January-March, it was $6.64 per barrel. The board declared a final dividend of ₹58 per equity share, including a one-time special dividend of ₹35 per share.

“We witnessed a V-shape recovery in the second half of the financial year resulting in a robust growth in fuel sales,” said N. Vijayagopal, director (finance).

“In an unprecedented year that began with a lockdown across the country and subdued business activities, the fourth quarter was a stand-out quarter that helped the company to report its highest ever growth in bottom-line,” he added. Our market sales of HSD (high speed diesel) grew by 5.98% and MS (motor spirit) by 9.89%. Our debt has come down to a normal level of ₹26,000 crore.”

