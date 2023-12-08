BPCL, TPEM sign MoU to set up charging stations

December 08, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), have signed an MoU to collaborate in establishing public charging stations across India.

The collaboration will leverage BPCL’s fuel stations network and TPEM’s insights from over 1.15 lakh Tata EVs on Indian road, to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners. Additionally, BPCL will gather insights into charger usage to improve customer experience.

“This agreement aims to improve the overall experience for EV owners across India. The two companies are also exploring the possibility of introducing a convenient payment system through a co-branded RFID card, making payment easier for Tata EV users and to encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles in the country,” the companies said in a joint statement. BPCL aims at installing 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations by next year. The company has initiated over 90 Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Highway Corridors across the nation, ensuring a fast-charging station approximately every 100 kilometers on both sides of major highways. These corridors span more than 30,000 kilometers across various highways, assuring enhanced EV convenience and accessibility.

Santosh Kumar, Executive Director In charge Retail, BPCL said “BPCL has already set up a very large network of fast charging stations across highways. EV is a field of collaboration and we believe that the joining hands with TPEM shall take the EV game of BPCL and TPEM to the next level.”

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “This collaborative partnership epitomizes our shared vision of fostering positive change - an enabling infrastructure for the growing EV customer base. It will benefit from TPEM’s unparalleled EV usage insights, and BPCL’s formidable nationwide network. It has the potential to reshape the landscape of charging infrastructure in the country.”

