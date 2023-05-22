BPCL Q4 net more than doubles to ₹6,478 crore

May 22, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) reported fourth quarter standalone net profit more than doubled to ₹6,478 crore year-on-year. Revenue during the quarter climbed 8% to ₹1.33 lakh crore.

For the financial year ended March 31, net profit plunged almost 84% year-on-year to ₹1,870 crore. The board has recommend a dividend of 4 per equity share.

For the fourth quarter, the company’s reported consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹6,870 crore. For FY23, the consolidated net profit slid 82% year-on-year to ₹2,131 crore.