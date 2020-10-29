Business

BPCL Q2 profit jumps 58% on refining margins, inventory gains

BPCL on Thursday reported a 58% jump in Q2 net profit on the back of inventory gains and rise in refining margin. Consolidated net profit was at ₹2,589.52 crore in July-September compared with ₹1,502.63 crore the year earlier. “Our strategy of buying crude at low prices in May and June has resulted in substantial refinery margin,” BPCL Director (Finance) N. Vijayagopal said. pti

