GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BPCL net rose 73% to ₹3,397 cr. in Q3 on market sales, refinery throughput

However, the State-owned refiner and marketer’s revenue from operations declined marginally to ₹1,29,975.60 crore from ₹1,33,331.46 crore

January 29, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
On a consolidated basis, the net profit rose 82% to ₹3,181.42 crore (₹1,747.01 crore) while revenue from operations at ₹1,29,984.84 crore (₹1,33,347.51 crore) was more than 2% lower. 

On a consolidated basis, the net profit rose 82% to ₹3,181.42 crore (₹1,747.01 crore) while revenue from operations at ₹1,29,984.84 crore (₹1,33,347.51 crore) was more than 2% lower.  | Photo Credit: SIVARAM V

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a more-than 73% increase year-on-year in standalone net profit for the third quarter to ₹3,397.27 crore even as revenue from operations of the State-owned refiner and marketer declined marginally to ₹1,29,975.60 crore from ₹1,33,331.46 crore.

The company attributed the higher profit to improved market sales and refinery throughput. While the throughput was 9.86 million tonne (mt) (9.39 mt), market sales increased 0.86% to 12.92 MT (12.81 MT).

“BPCL has delivered another quarter of resilient performance with strong operating fundamentals amidst a challenging operating environment. Our focus remains on driving competitive volume growth and achieving operational excellence, whilst stepping up investment towards our long-term strategic priorities,” CMD G. Krishnakumar said.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit rose 82% to ₹3,181.42 crore (₹1,747.01 crore) while revenue from operations at ₹1,29,984.84 crore (₹1,33,347.51 crore) was more than 2% lower.

Gross refining margins (GRM) for April – December was $14.72/barrel ($20.08/barrel) before factoring the impact of special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess. BPCL said the standalone profit of ₹22,449.32 crore for the nine-months ended December was the highest ever. The profit surged even as revenue from operations declined more than 6% to ₹3,74,826.50 crore (₹4,00,053.74 crore). In the year-earlier period, BPCL had reported a standalone loss of ₹4,607.64 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.