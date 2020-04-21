BPCL, IOCL resume projects

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has resumed 167 projects with all necessary COVID-19 protocols, involving over ₹14,000 crore investment, as the nationwide lockdown was partially relaxed on Monday.

“This effort will help in its own way in reviving the economy, apart from adding to the livelihood of more than 3000 workers and their families during these difficult times. More than 6000 workers would be progressively deployed on these projects,” said a company statement.

Out of these 167 projects, 84 projects are outside the municipal limits, while 83 projects are within municipal limits, but have engaged residential workforce.

These projects would involve an expenditure of approx. ₹1,900 crore, during the current financial year.

These projects are spread over the entire value chain of the company including refineries, E&P, marketing infrastructure, pipelines, city gas distribution network and new fuel stations.

The company is likely to restart another 88 stalled projects with an estimated investment of ₹23,210 crore in the next few days, mainly at Kochi Refinery in Kerala and their City Gas Distribution network in various Geographical Areas, which will provide employment to another 3,600+ manpower and annual expenditure of an additional ₹2,000 crore.

Indian Oil resumes 64 projects

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) has commenced stalled activities on the projects front and is fully geared to ramp up operations towards normalcy for the post-lockdown scenario.

The company has resumed work on 64 select projects with a combined allocation of about ₹21,375 crore, of which work has commenced on 29 projects.

“Wherever needed, the Corporation is seeking the necessary permissions of State and district administrations for mobilisation of manpower and resumption of work,” said IOCL in a statement.

At the same time, the Corporation is monitoring the situation on a continuous basis to ensure that the supply lines of essential petroleum products are maintained across the country, with all necessary safety protocols in place for its field force.