BPCL gets board nod for ₹18,000 cr. rights issue

June 28, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

National oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) has got board approval for its proposal to raise up to ₹18,000 crore through rights issue.

Subject to statutory approvals, the capital will be raised by way of issue of equity shares on rights issue basis to eligible equity shareholders, BPCL said following Wednesday’s meeting of the board. Details of the rights issue, including but not limited to the issue price, will be intimated separately, the company said.

BPCL, in which the government holds 52.98% stake, had earlier said the fund raise is for achieving energy transition, net zero and energy security objectives. Shares of the company rose 1.39% to close at ₹365.20 apiece on the BSE.