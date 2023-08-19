BPCL announces Rahul Dravid as Brand Ambassador

August 19, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) has announced cricketer Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador. Mr. Dravid will endorse BPCL’s Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants.

G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL said at an event, “As one of the greatest cricketers of our time, Rahul Dravid stood out not only for his exemplary batting skills but also his strong integrity and dependability. An icon who took Indian cricket to new heights, Rahul truly epitomizes our values of trust, integrity, ethics, service and consistency.”

“His association with BPCL will only serve to emphasise our promise of quality and dependability to consumers across the country,” he added.

Mr. Dravid said, “Today, brands like Pure For Sure and MAK Lubricants are a byword for trust and dependability and an integral part of every Indian’s life. I can’t think of a better brand to be associated with.”