BPCL announces ₹49,000 crore capex for Bina Refinery

May 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) has announced an expansion plan worth ₹49,000 crore at Bina Refinery to further increase its presence in the petrochemical segment, renewable energy, and augment marketing infrastructure.

The project encompasses the establishment of an Ethylene Cracker (EC) Complex, downstream petrochemical plants, as well as the expansion of the existing refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA and associated facilities.

The Bina Refinery expansion will meet the growing demand of petroleum products in central and northern India while also providing necessary feedstock to EC complex, while the petrochemical plant will cater to the growing domestic demand for petrochemical products, the company said in a statement.

G Krishnakumar, CMD said, “BPCL has leapfrogged into the world of petrochemicals as we embark upon the ₹49,000 crore Ethylene Cracker project in our Bina Refinery, in step with the expansion of Refining capacity to 11 MMTPA.”

“Combined with our investment in wind energy and new age Petroleum Oil Lubricants installations built for sustainable processes, this is a watershed moment in our strategic endeavor to be at the forefront in meeting the rapidly growing demand for energy and petrochemical products in India,” he added.

To enhance Renewable Energy footprints, the company has decided to set up two 50 MW Wind power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for captive consumption at Bina and Mumbai Refineries respectively.

With a total project cost of around ₹978 crore these wind power plants will be contributing to a greener and more eco-friendly operation.

Bharat Petroleum is also making significant investments in Petroleum Oil Lubricants (POL) and Lube Oil Base Stock (LOBS) installations with receipt pipelines at Rasayani in Maharashtra.

This project, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹2,753 crore, aims to augment storage capacity, smoothen the supply-chain and streamline the distribution of essential petroleum products.