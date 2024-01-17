bp to set up technical solutions centre in Pune

January 17, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

bp has announced plans to set up bp Technical Solutions India (bp TSI) – a major new centre for its global technical and engineering expertise – in Pune.

The company-owned and -operated centre will build on its existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high-quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide, the company said in a statement.

The centre is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024 and the first job postings were announced on the 1st of December 2023.

When fully operational, it is expected to employ more than 400 people by the end of 2024 and continue to grow in the subsequent years, the company added.

As part of its set-up, the company has also appointed Molyama Kromah as Head of bp Technical Solutions India, based in Pune. Formerly based in Mumbai, Mr Kromah had been leading the production and operations activities for the gas business for the last four years in bp’s JV with Reliance Industries Ltd.

bp TSI would provide technical services across a range of areas, including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects, and subsurface. bp is also looking at other growth areas within the operation.

Giovanni Cristofoli, Senior vice president for bp solutions said “India’s large technical talent pool and successful track record of establishing global capability centres across a broad range of industries positions it as an ideal destination for the hub. bp will benefit from accessing talent across all engineering disciplines to meet our current and future demand.”