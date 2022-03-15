Bounce Infinity ties up with Greaves Retail for battery swapping

Special Correspondent March 15, 2022 22:27 IST

The company has identified Bengaluru as the pilot city for the project

Bounce Infinity, which offers Battery as a Service (BAAS) has tied up with Greaves Retail, the retail business division of Greaves Cotton, to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves Electric Vehicles (EVs) The company has identified Bengaluru as the pilot city for this project. As part of this tie up, the company plans to target 10 cities with 300 Battery Swap stations per city to help Greaves Retail strengthen last mile connectivity. The battery swapping service will be for both electric 2-wheelers (Ampere) and 3-wheelers (B2B & B2C segments). All popular models of Ampere could soon be available to customers with BAAS, the company said in a statement. Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “We are happy to have Ampere as our partners who will be using our battery-swapping platform. This enables more Indians to have access to affordable mobility with Baas.” Y.V.S. Vijay Kumar, CEO, Greaves Retail, Greaves Cotton, said, ‘’This partnership with will help us expand our offerings and strengthen our leadership position in EV space.”



