Bosch rolls out 10-millionth power tool from Oragadam.

Bosch Power Tools India, a supplier of power tools for the construction, woodworking and metalworking industry, announced the roll out of the 10-millionth power tool from its Oragadam plant. The facility currently makes over 60 power tools, that includes eight types of power tools for artisans and tradesmen. It manufactures angle grinders, impact drills, air blowers, rotary hammers and rotary drills. One of the products is exported across the globe, it said in a statement.

