Bosch Q3 profit declines 3.15% to ₹184.25 crore

Bosch Limited on Thursday posted a net profit of ₹184.25 crore in the third quarter ended December, a 3.15% decline compared to ₹190.24 crore in the year-earlier period. The company reported sales of ₹3,029.64 crore as against ₹2,536.64 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 19.44%. Shortage of semiconductors adversely impacted imports, the company said.
Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director, Bosch Limited said, the sales figures in the third quarter were better than anticipated, especially from the tractor and passenger automotive segments. Powertrain Solutions sales grew by 46% during the quarter. Two-wheeler and powersports business too witnessed growth in this period, he added.
The company continued to invest in its 3R strategy of restructuring, reskilling, redeployment and other transformational projects. To support this, an additional amount of ₹146.6 crore has been provided, it said.
