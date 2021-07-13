Bosch Power Tools to make products more ‘affordable’

Bosch Power Tools has decided to rationalise prices of spares to make them more affordable to customers.
The aim is to empower tradesmen and the dealer ecosystem across metro, sub-metro, and upcountry market cities by reducing cost of ownership of durable, high-performing parts, in addition to combating counterfeiting, said the company.
To this end, the company has unveiled a country-wide ‘Affordability Campaign’ and also reduced the prices of key spare parts and a range of tools.
“While the country continues to battle the pandemic situation, Bosch Power Tools witnessed a spike in demand post-Q2 in 2020. Also, restricted access to markets led users to rely on self-repair stimulating demand for tools and accessories,’’ the company said.
“By addressing the ground-level user problems, our campaign aims to provide tradesmen and the dealer ecosystem, with products and spares at price-points which suits their requirement,” said Nishant Sinha, regional business director, Bosch Power Tools for India & SAARC.