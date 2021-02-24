Bosch invests ₹800 cr. in Adugodi campus

German engineering and technology firm Bosch on Wednesday said it invested around ₹800 crore to transform its Adugodi facility in the city to a smart campus, the largest tech campus outside of Europe.

The company said it has been accelerating its digital play for the Indian market across portfolios of smart solutions (beyond the mobility), such as rapid urbanisation, next-generation infrastructure and connected living.

Bosch’s Home Appliances business said it would invest 100 million Euros (around ₹870 crore) towards personalising solutions, brand building, strengthening its technology centre and promoting UX (user experience) studies in the country. Also coming up would be a refrigerator factory.

In the coming years, Bosch would focus on connectivity and introduce IoT-based product solutions to increase customer value through D2C, and all these would be part of Bosch becoming a ‘Hardware Plus’ company, it said.

According to Bosch, India’s household appliances market is expected to grow at 14.5% annually (CAGR 2018-2022), resulting in a market volume of $ 2,028 million by 2022.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, MD, Bosch Ltd., and President, Bosch Group, India, said, “From smart building, advanced digital tools, and connected factories to contactless solutions and accelerating digital transformation pan India, Bosch has been at the forefront of bringing the best of Industry 4.0.”

Bosch currently has over 31,500 employees in the country of which some 18,000 are engineers, representing the largest Bosch R&D workforce outside Germany. Some 25% of its associates have already been trained in artificial intelligence and machine learning-related skills.