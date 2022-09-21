BorgWarner Morse Systems India opens second plant near Chennai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 19:47 IST

R. Murali, Plant Manager & Director, BorgWarner Morse Systems India, Olivier Diss, VP-HR, BorgWarner Morse Systems, KW Choi, Plant Manager, BorgWarner, Korea, Mishima Kunihiko, Plant Head, BorgWarner Morse Systems, Japan.

BorgWarner Morse Systems India, that makes engine timing components for cars, commercial trucks and motorcycles, inaugurated its second plant in Tiruvallur District on Tuesday with extensive manufacturing, assembly and storage space for variable camshaft timing (VCT) systems.

BorgWarner’s VCT technology optimises efficiency and contributes to reducing emissions in combustion-powered vehicles, according to the company.

“Currently, the second plant has a production capacity to make three lakh VCT [systems] with single line. We will be adding few more lines within the next two years and the capacity will increase to 30 lakh per annum,” said R. Murali, plant manager and director.

“The current expansion was necessary. We needed the extra space to meet our increasing customer demand in India,” said Pei Wang, VP & GM Asia, BorgWarner Morse Systems.

Having the two plants in the same area would enable the firm to optimise logistics and improve supply chain. It will also significantly increase the localised sourcing, he said.

With the opening of this plant, BorgWarner is ideally positioned to meet the needs of the automotive industry, not only in India but also in the entire Asian market, according to the company.

