Business

Bookings for Mahindra Scorpio N to open on July 30

Special Correspondent Mumbai July 29, 2022 19:19 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 19:19 IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) said bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and at dealerships on July 30 from 11.00 am. Customers can book the variant of their choice at ₹21,000.

“Bookings will be accepted on a first-come first-serve basis. This, along with the variant chosen, will determine the delivery date of the vehicle,” the company said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The deliveries will begin during the forthcoming festive season starting September 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial roll-out until December 2022.

“Based on customer enquiry trends, production of Z8L variant [priced between ₹18.99 lakh and ₹21.45 lakh, ex-showroom] has been prioritised to match customer expectations at the time of delivery,” the company added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...