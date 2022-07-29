Bookings for Mahindra Scorpio N to open on July 30

July 29, 2022 19:19 IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) said bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and at dealerships on July 30 from 11.00 am. Customers can book the variant of their choice at ₹21,000.

“Bookings will be accepted on a first-come first-serve basis. This, along with the variant chosen, will determine the delivery date of the vehicle,” the company said in a statement.

The deliveries will begin during the forthcoming festive season starting September 26.

More than 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial roll-out until December 2022.

“Based on customer enquiry trends, production of Z8L variant [priced between ₹18.99 lakh and ₹21.45 lakh, ex-showroom] has been prioritised to match customer expectations at the time of delivery,” the company added.