Bookings for all-new Hyundai i20 open today

27 October 2020 23:20 IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., (HMIL) will commence bookings for the all-new i20 premium hatchback through online or at its dealerships across the country on the payment of ₹21,000 starting October 28. The national launch is set for November 5. Hyundai is offering the car in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants in 8 colour options, the carmaker said.

Further, i20 is available from a variety of petrol, diesel and turbo petrol BS6 engines and transmission options that include first-in-segment Intelligent Manual Transmission, Intelligent Variable Transmission, 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission and Manual Transmissions, said the company in a statement

