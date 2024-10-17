Bonfiglioli plans new facilities in Chennai and Pune

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt. Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of Bonfiglioli Group, will be investing more than ₹250 crore for setting up new facilities in Chennai and Pune, said its top executive.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for its new industry and automation facility in Cheyyar occurred on Wednesday, while the ground breaking for light and medium gear motors at Pune will occur next year, Chairwoman Sonia Bonfiglioli told The Hindu.

Asserting that they have invested ₹320 crore in India expansion, she said that the 25-acre Cheyyar plant is scheduled to commence operations by 2025 reinforcing Bonfiglioli’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and solidifies its position as one of India’s largest gearbox manufacturers.

The new facility will feature state-of-the-art machinery, create 150-200 job opportunities, and cater to growing domestic demand for heavy-duty industrial gearboxes.

She also announced the opening up of the company’s first global competence centre, the Bonfiglioli Technology Space in Chennai. It will housing 180 engineers and the plan is to double it soon. The centre will also house testing laboratories that could be used to simulate real field working conditions.

“Last year, Bonfiglioli recorded a turnover of ₹1,700 crore and would end the current year with 1,850 crore. The target is to hit ₹2,000 crore next year,” said Bonfiglioli India Country Manager Kennady V. Kaippally.

Mr. Kennady said that the invest in the Pune unit will ₹100 crore and it will become operational by 2026.