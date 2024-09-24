Bond issuance by banks likely to hit all-time high in FY25: ICRA

Bond issuance by banks to deal with the mismatch of deposit with credit growth is expected to reach an all-time high of ₹1.2-1.3 lakh crore in FY25, surpassing the earlier high of ₹1.1 lakh crore in FY23 (Rs. 1 lakh crore in FY24), rating agency ICRA said in a report.

“Tight liquidity conditions and credit growth continuously surpassing deposit growth has necessitated fundraising by banks from alternative sources. For FY25 (YTD), banks’ total bond issuances were ₹76,700 crore, registering a YoY growth of 225% and reaching 75% of the total issuances done in FY24,” the rating agency said.

With private banks focusing on reducing their credit-to-deposit ratio, the fund-raising through bonds is largely being dominated by public banks this year, it added.

Additionally, continued focus of the Government of India (GoI) towards infrastructural spending, the availability of sizeable infrastructure loan book, which is eligible to be funded through these infrastructure bonds and strong demand from insurance companies and provident funds for long term issuances, support these bond issuances, it further said.

Sachin Sachdeva, Vice President & Sector Head – Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA said, “During FY15 to FY22 public sector banks (PSBs) had a negligible share in infrastructure bond issuances. However, with improved capital position, tight funding position and sizeable infrastructure loan book, the PSBs became dominant in the issuance of infrastructure bonds and accounted for 77% of banks’ infrastructure bond issuances in FY23-FY25 (YTD).”

“The trend is expected to continue through FY25 with the PSBs likely to account for 82-85% of the bank bond issuances in FY25 and infrastructure bonds are expected to account for more than 2/3rd share,” he said.