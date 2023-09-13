Bombay Dyeing to sell 22 acres in Worli for ₹5,200 crore

September 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Board of Directors of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd. (BDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to sell a land parcel of about 22 acres (along with the associated FSI) in Worli, Mumbai, to Goisu Realty Private Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Ltd) in two phases, for a total consideration of about ₹5,200 crore subject to approval of its shareholders.

Post shareholders’ approval, BDMC would receive about ₹4,675 crore from the buyer for Phase-I and the balance amount of about ₹525 crore upon fulfilment of certain conditions by BDMC and execution and consummation of the definitive agreements for Phase- II, the company said in a statement.

“On completion of the proposed transaction, the company will be able to record a pre-tax profit in excess of ₹4,300 crore and report a strong positive net worth.”

He said the deal would help the company to extinguish all its borrowings thereby saving interest costs and releasing the charge on encumbered assets. It would also help in having a strong treasury balance to fund the future realty projects, he added.

Mr. Wadia said that the Board had also, in-principle, approved the development of unutilised land parcels available with the company that have the potential to create about 3.5 million square feet of residential/commercial property and generate a revenue of about ₹15,000 crore over the next few years.

“The development will be planned judiciously in phases to manage company’s cashflows efficiently. The company will also evaluate other joint development and partnership opportunities to create a steady pipeline of future revenue and profits,” he added.

