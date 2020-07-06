Bombardier bags ₹2,051 crore Agra, Kanpur Metro contract

Bombardier Transportation, having manufacturing unit in Vadodara, Gujarat, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹2,051 crore from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) to build and deliver 201 metro cars and an advanced signalling solution for the Agra-Kanpur Metro projects.

For the 30-km Agra Metro and the 32-km Kanpur Metro, Bombardier’s scope for the contract comprises 67Bombardier Movia metro three-car train-sets and the advanced Bombardier Cityflo 650 rail control solution. UPMRC has an option to procure an additional 51 metro cars.

Kumar Keshav, managing director, UPMRC, said: “After achieving the distinction of completing the Lucknow Metro as the fastest implemented metro project in India in less than four and half years, UPMRC is committed once again to replicating the same achievement in the delivery of the Kanpur and Agra Metro Projects.”

Manufacturing and supply of 67 train-sets of three-cars each, manufactured in Savli, India by Bombardier, shall be a feather in “Make in India” dream of India,” he added.

Rajeev Joisar, managing director, Bombardier Transportation India, said: “The new metro cars will be locally designed and built, and the rail control will be equipped by our project delivery teams in India. With this award, Bombardier becomes the only rail supplier in India chosen to deliver the broad portfolio of rail solutions for Indian customers in the segments of Metro and Commuter cars, Rail Equipment, Signalling Systems and Services.”

The Agra and Kanpur metro rail projects will have two corridors each connecting major public nodes, tourist places including the Taj Mahal, and city cluster areas.

The metro will bring improved connectivity for four million people in Kanpur and two million people in Agra.