Boldfit to unveil Vegan, Ayurvedic range for health & wellness segment

MUMBAI

30 December 2020 22:34 IST

Boldfit, a health and fitness e-commerce brand, has announced plans to introduce a range of vegan supplements and Ayurvedic products to broad base its offering.

“We feel this is the right time to roll out a new range of products as the awareness on health and wellness has increased in the time of pandemic. We are also looking to enter international markets in 2021,” said Pallav Bihani, founder, Boldfit.

The firm which manufactures and sells online a range of products through its own website and on marketplaces has now a portfolio of over 45 products in the fitness and yoga, nutrition, and health and wellness segments.

“We are on a mission to standardize nutrition and fitness products and offer our customers at the best prices. We also offer our customers a lot of content and literature on how to get fitter,” he said.

“Apart from our products, our D2C (direct to customer) approach has helped us be lean and scale quickly. It has also helped us to directly connect with our customers and understand them better which has, in turn, helped us curate better products,” he added.

Apart from sales through online channels the firm is work in the offline market with a few distributors and sports institutes. It has set up an experiential store in Bengaluru and is planning another store in Padukone Dravid Center for Sports Excellence later this fiscal, he said.