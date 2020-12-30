Boldfit to unveil Vegan, Ayurvedic range for health & wellness segment

Boldfit, a health and fitness e-commerce brand, has announced plans to introduce a range of vegan supplements and Ayurvedic products to broad base its offering.
“We feel this is the right time to roll out a new range of products as the awareness on health and wellness has increased in the time of pandemic. We are also looking to enter international markets in 2021,” said Pallav Bihani, founder, Boldfit.
The firm which manufactures and sells online a range of products through its own website and on marketplaces has now a portfolio of over 45 products in the fitness and yoga, nutrition, and health and wellness segments.
“We are on a mission to standardize nutrition and fitness products and offer our customers at the best prices. We also offer our customers a lot of content and literature on how to get fitter,” he said.
“Apart from our products, our D2C (direct to customer) approach has helped us be lean and scale quickly. It has also helped us to directly connect with our customers and understand them better which has, in turn, helped us curate better products,” he added.
Apart from sales through online channels the firm is work in the offline market with a few distributors and sports institutes. It has set up an experiential store in Bengaluru and is planning another store in Padukone Dravid Center for Sports Excellence later this fiscal, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath